Susan Saint James, star of the series 'Kate & Allie' and 'McMillan & Wife,' has died at the age of 80

The American actress Susan Saint James died Monday at the age of 80, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, as confirmed by a representative of the actress to People magazine.

Saint James rose to fame for his roles in the hit series 'McMillan & Wife,' in which she co-starred with Rock Hudson, and 'Kate & Allie,' alongside Jane Curtin. Her career made her one of the most popular actresses on American television during the 1970s and 1980s.

In a statement released by People, her family remembered her as a generous, warm, and dedicated woman to helping others. Her loved ones noted that she devoted time and attention both to her loved ones and to people she had just met.

A career marked by major television successes

Born on August 14, 1946, in Los Angeles as Susan Jane Miller, the actress grew up in Rockford, Illinois. Before settling in Hollywood, she worked as a model and spent some time in France.

Her big break came in 1968 with the series The Name of the Game, in which she played Peggy Maxwell, a research assistant. That role earned her an Emmy Award in 1969, solidifying her career in television.

In 1971, she began starring in 'McMillan & Wife,' an NBC police drama in which she played Sally McMillan, the wife of the San Francisco police commissioner, portrayed by Rock Hudson. Her role in the series earned her additional Emmy nominations.

Years later, in 1984, she returned to television with 'Kate & Allie,' a CBS comedy about two divorced friends who decide to share an apartment in New York while raising their children. The show ran until 1989 and earned her two more Emmy nominations.

She also appeared in films such as 'Love at First Bite' (1979) and How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980). In 2008, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her career.

A family tragedy that shaped his life

After finishing Kate & Allie, Saint James significantly reduced her television appearances to focus on raising her children and her family life.

In 2004, she suffered a tragedy when her youngest son, Teddy Ebersol, 14, died in a plane crash in Colorado. Also on the plane were her husband, television executive Dick Ebersol, and another of her sons, both of whom survived.

After that loss, the actress became involved in initiatives to support other families who had lost their children.

In addition to his artistic career, Saint James was known for his philanthropic work, particularly with Special Olympics, an organization dedicated to promoting sports and the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

His Family and His Legacy

Saint James had been married since 1981 to Dick Ebersol, whom she met while appearing as a host on Saturday Night Live. The actress is survived by her husband, four children, seven grandchildren, and a sister.

According to People, the singer had celebrated her 80th birthday in August, surrounded by family and friends.

Her passing marks the end of the career of a figure who helped transform the portrayal of women on American television.