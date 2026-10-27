Five Killed in a New U.S. Attack on a Suspected Drug Smuggling Boat in the Pacific

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) confirmed on Tuesday a new attack on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, in which five people were killed. The operation is part of the military campaign that the Trump administration launched in early September 2025 against smuggling networks operating out of Latin America.

According to Southcom, the target was "a speedboat operating along established drug-trafficking routes". The command stated that "confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in drug trafficking" and released a video showing the stationary vessel exploding after being struck by a projectile.