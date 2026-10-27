Five Killed in a New U.S. Attack on a Suspected Drug Smuggling Boat in the Pacific
The command stated that "confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in drug trafficking" and released a video showing the stationary vessel exploding after being struck by a projectile.
U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) confirmed on Tuesday a new attack on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, in which five people were killed. The operation is part of the military campaign that the Trump administration launched in early September 2025 against smuggling networks operating out of Latin America.
According to Southcom, the target was "a speedboat operating along established drug-trafficking routes". The command stated that "confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in drug trafficking" and released a video showing the stationary vessel exploding after being struck by a projectile.
An Offensive That Shows No Signs of Stopping
President Donald Trump has defended the operation as an all-out war against the drug cartels operating out of Latin America, which he accuses of flooding U.S. streets with fentanyl, cocaine, and other substances that claim tens of thousands of lives each year.
For the administration, the strategy is clear: it is not enough to intercept shipments at the border; the logistics of drug trafficking must be struck at their source, by dismantling the maritime routes that cartels use to move drugs and money.
🛠 Do you think there is an error in this article?
If you think you have detected an error or inaccuracy, please let us know by filling out the following form. Your help allows us to improve!
Recommendations