Knicks earn first win of season against Pistons

The New York Knicks earned their first victory of the NBA season on Tuesday, defeating the Detroit Pistons 111-97 at Madison Square Garden after losing their first three games of the season.

The defending champion, which ended a five-decade title drought in June, avoided starting its title defense with a record of 0-4, something that hasn't happened to an NBA champion since 1969.

The Knicks struggled again early in the game and found themselves 13 points behind at the start of the second quarter, with the Pistons fueled by baskets from Paul Reed and Cade Cunningham.

Jalen Brunson also struggled in the first half, making just one of his nine shots. However, New York rallied and managed to go into halftime with a one-point lead.

The home team solidified its comeback in the third quarter, when it extended its lead to 25 points. The Knicks' defense was key to holding Detroit in check, as Detroit scored only 25 points between the second and third quarters.

Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 27 points and 20 rebounds, while Brunson finished with 23 points and seven assists.

For Detroit, which had won its first three games, Paul Reed was the leading scorer with 22 points. Cunningham contributed 19 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.

The Pistons, who finished last season with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, ended up with a record of three wins and one loss.

Wembanyama leads the Spurs past Sacramento

In another game of the day, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings 130–103, with an outstanding performance by Victor Wembanyama.

The French center finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, and two steals to help San Antonio secure its second win in four games.

The Spurs dominated from the first half onward, ending it with a lead of 80-54. Wembanyama scored 23 points before halftime , and the team maintained control throughout the second half.

Julian Champagnie also stood out with 26 points for San Antonio, which had lost its first two games of the season. The Kings, meanwhile, are still winless and have four losses.