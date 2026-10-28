The Tampa Bay Rays secured a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in the 12th inning to stay alive in the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series and prevent their opponent from clinching the title with a four-game sweep.

Ben Williamson hit a ground ball to right field in the bottom of the 12th inning that drove in the winning run at Tropicana Field. The result ensures that a fifth game will be played this Wednesday in Florida.

The Brewers had come close to clinching the series after rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt hit a solo home run in the top of the 12th inning to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

However, Tampa Bay stepped up when the title was on the line. A throwing error by Milwaukee third baseman Joey Ortiz allowed Junior Caminero to reach first base and set the stage for the comeback.

The Brewers replaced pitcher Antonio Senzatela with Shane Drohan, but the Rays kept up the pressure. Catcher Liam Hicks hit a single that brought Caminero to third base with no outs.

Shortly afterward, Jonny DeLuca hit another single that brought Caminero home and tie the score at 3-3. Chandler Simpson then hit another single that loaded the bases, again with no outs.

Williamson came in as a pinch hitter and hit a ground ball that allowed Tampa Bay to score the go-ahead run.

A close game that went into extra innings

The Rays, who are aiming to become the first team in World Series history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the series after losing the first three games, took the lead in the second inning.

A line drive by Simpson off Milwaukee starter Dustin May allowed DeLuca to run from first base to home plate, making the score 1-0.

Milwaukee tied the game in the top of the fourth inning when a double by Pratt off Tampa Bay starter Griffin Jax allowed Sal Frelick to score, tying the game at 1-1.

The Rays regained the lead in that same inning thanks to an error by Brewers third baseman David Hamilton. After Hamilton failed to field Caminero's hit and threw the ball wide of first base, the Dominican batter managed to reach home plate to make it 2-1.

Hamilton made up for it in the fifth inning with a solo home run off Jax, which tied the game once again, this time at 2-2.

From that point on, the relief pitchers from both teams took control of the game and limited scoring opportunities until Pratt broke the tie with his home run in the twelfth inning.

Tampa Bay's late rally prevented Milwaukee from clinching the series and extended the battle for the championship.