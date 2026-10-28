Antonini de Jiménez warns on Voz News about the alliance between socialism and Islamism: 'Both hate freedom and the West'

Economist and political analyst Antonini de Jiménez warned of the risks that, in his view, the convergence between the far left and Islamism in Europe poses, amid the violent protests that have taken place in France, Italy, and Spain. During an interview with Karina Yapor, host and executive director of Voz News, he argued that both movements share a rejection of Western values and accused European socialism of using Muslim immigration to weaken the right. To describe this alleged alliance, he coined the term "zurdislamista," a combination of the words "zurdo" (leftist) and "islámico" (Islamic).

"The two have something in common. They hate Europe, they hate freedom, they hate the West," stated De Jiménez, who distinguished between the two groups by describing the left as "Europe's enemies within Europe" and the Islamists as "Europe's enemies outside Europe." According to the analyst, this process is part of a political strategy aimed at transforming the identity of European countries. "Socialism has used Muslims to destroy the right in Europe," he asserted.

De Jiménez also blamed secularism for contributing to the weakening of national and religious identity. In his view, the left has promoted the abandonment of Spanish traditions to facilitate the spread of Islamism. "What European socialism has done is sow the continent with Muslim seeds and cover those seeds with soil—the soil of secularism," he explained. Furthermore, he warned that, in his view, these transformations could have lasting political and cultural consequences.

When addressing the possibility that the United States might experience similar situations, the interviewee linked the immigration debate to national security and defended the need to distinguish between those who come to contribute to the host country and those who expect the country to adapt to their needs. "There is the migrant who asks, 'What am I going to do to contribute to the well-being of the country I'm arriving in?' Or there is the immigrant who asks, 'What is the country I'm arriving in going to do to make my life easier?'" he stated.

In that context, De Jiménez endorsed President Donald Trump's immigration policies and stated that his goal is not merely to deport immigrants, but to ensure security. "Donald Trump's goal is peace. That is what Donald Trump is seeking," he maintained. He also argued that national identity is essential to a country's stability: "A country can only feel secure when it knows who it is."

In another part of the interview, the analyst questioned the conditions surrounding Brazil's presidential election and accused President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of gaining an electoral advantage through subsidies and government decisions. Although he acknowledged that he does not know if Lula "stole the election," he asserted that, in his opinion, "he bought it," arguing that the aid granted to millions of families and other government measures tipped the race in the president's favor.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.