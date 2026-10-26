Luka Doncic scored a monster 52 points as the Los Angeles Lakers maintained their perfect start to life after LeBron James with a 132-123 defeat of the Utah Jazz.

Now the undisputed superstar of the Lakers since James departed this summer for Philadelphia, Doncic also provided 10 assists and eight rebounds in a masterful performance, with eight three-pointers and two steals.

Doncic was supported by Austin Reaves, who had 29 points, as the visitors pulled decisively clear in the last four minutes of a game they had trailed for long periods.

"We are learning our lesson...we cannot start games like this any more"

"It's one of the best feelings -down the stretch, tight game, hitting those threes," said Doncic.

"Played the basketball we know how to play. We are learning our lesson...we cannot start games like this any more."

It was the first 50-point game by an NBA player this season. Slovenian point guard Doncic was the league's top scorer last season.

Utah led nearly the entire first half

After cruising to comfortable opening wins against the Golden State Warriors and city rival Clippers, the Lakers overcame their first real adversity of the nascent season in Salt Lake City.

Utah led nearly the entire first half, pulling as many as 18 points clear, with Finland's Lauri Markkanen on scintillating form.

But the Lakers rallied. A Doncic three-point pullup shot with seconds remaining in the second quarter gave Los Angeles a slender lead at the interval.

Lakers moved to a perfect 3-0 start

The Jazz had inched back in front with just over four minutes remaining, when another Doncic trey tied up the score 116-116.

From there Doncic and Reaves were relentless, outscoring the entire Jazz offense in the final quarter between them, as the new-look Lakers moved to a perfect 3-0 start.

"We have a tight group. I think everybody new that came, they feel very welcome here. That's what we want," said Doncic.

The 76ers' Unbeaten Streak Comes to an End

Meanwhile James' Philadelphia 76ers, who had won all three of their opening games, fell 106-93 to the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit -who topped the Eastern Conference last season- led wire-to-wire, pulling 21 points clear in the second quarter.

Tyrese Maxey tried his best to drag the Sixers back into the contest with 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the Pistons weathered the storm and also moved to 3-0.

"We're just staying steady. We're not getting ahead of ourselves," said Cade Cunningham, who top-scored for Detroit with 26 points.

Knicks, the worst start to a season by defending NBA champions since 2011

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks lost their third straight game, falling 111-102 to the Orlando Magic despite Jalen Brunson's 28 points.

It is the worst start to a season by defending NBA champions since the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

"The reality of it is, giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter is way too much...When you're not shooting the ball well, like we are, you got to figure out different ways to win the ballgame," said Knicks coach Mike Brown.

Franz Wagner dropped 21 points in the fourth quarter alone to secure Orlando's first win of the season.

Thunder lost Jalen Williams

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Clippers 108-101.

But victory was marred by injury to Jalen Williams, who grotesquely snapped his ankle on a drive to the rim, and was stretchered from the court.

"I just feel bad for him...We just got to hold the fort down until he comes back," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who appeared to be in tears after the incident.

"Those are tough, man. We're not doing great. That's tough on the guys," added Thunder coach Mark Daigneault.

And Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 26 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a third straight comfortable win, 117-94 over the Toronto Raptors.