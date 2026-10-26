Poll: Voters cite wide range of reasons for rise of socialist candidates

Frustration with the cost of living and traditional Democratic politicians lead the reasons American voters think some socialist candidates have gained momentum, according to a new poll.

The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll found 29% of Americans say the cost of living is the leading reason for the rise in popularity of some Democratic Socialist candidates in some cities and elections, followed by 15% who are frustrated with traditional Democratic politicians.

Not far behind, 13% of voters say it is because of younger Americans, and 12% say social media and online political organizing play a role in the rise of Democratic Socialists.

Nine percent of voters believe support from public-sector unions or activist organizations impacts the rise, while 8% think the popularity stems from college campuses and academia.

The latest poll comes ahead of the midterm elections as more Democratic Socialist candidates have become the focus of scrutiny from Republicans as well as some moderate Democrats.

The Democratic Socialists of America noted 241 DSA candidate “season stats,” showing 171 candidates running, with 59 losses and 11 wins to date.

The high cost of living being blamed as the top reason behind the rise in popularity of socialist candidates point to a deeper problem for Republicans in the midterm elections.

In a separate poll from The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, 15% of American voters say their income has decreased in the past year, with 41% saying it has held steady, while their expenses have increased.

Despite the rise of Democratic Socialist influence in modern politics, Americans remain apprehensive of DSA candidates and their growing popularity and reluctant to live in a community where DSA influences local policies.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll also found that 55% of American voters are concerned about Democratic Socialist candidates running for and winning elected office in the U.S., while 37% aren’t concerned.

The latest poll comes on the heels of an August The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, which found that 63% of Americans are concerned with the growth of socialism or communism in American politics, while 29% were not concerned.

The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights, surveyed 2,527 registered voters from Oct. 5-7 via an opt-in online panel and text-to-web cell phone messages. The sample included 1,136 Republicans, 1,171 Democrats, and 220 True Independents, who did not lean toward either major party when asked. Forty-four percent of American voters surveyed in The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll say they would prefer to live in a city or community where Democratic Socialists have not gained influence.

In contrast, 33% say they would like to see their city or community move more in the direction of places where Democratic Socialist candidates have gained influence, while 23% are unsure.

The poll's margin of error is +/- 2.0%.

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