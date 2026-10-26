Trump questions Lula's victory in Brazil, compares it to 2020 election

President Donald Trump publicly questioned the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over Flávio Bolsonaro in the runoff election and compared it to the 2020 election in his own country.

According to media outlets that reported his remarks, Trump claimed that in Brazil "Joe Biden's playbook" was followed. He also argued that Bolsonaro was the clear favorite for the runoff and that communists never relinquish power once they gain it.

Lula won 51.74% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 48.26%, with 97.69% of the ballots counted, and became the first Brazilian president to serve a fourth term. It was also the first time in Brazilian history that a candidate who did not lead in the first round won the presidency in the runoff. He will take office on January 1, 2027.

From Caution to Confrontation

The tone contrasts with that of the previous days. On Election Day, Trump avoided stating whom he supported and limited himself to saying that they were monitoring the situation. After the first round, however, he had described Flávio Bolsonaro's lead as a "great victory". Although he praised him, he did not formally endorse him.

Relations with Lula were already strained. Washington's tariffs on Brazil and pressure over the case against Jair Bolsonaro had deteriorated ties between the two governments.

A Disputed Result

Flávio Bolsonaro refused to recognize the result and, according to other reports, called for the election to be annulled. As of Sunday night, there had been no official reaction from the Trump administration, while Latin American presidents and U.S. Democratic figures congratulated Lula.

What's Next

Argentine media believe the White House's reaction foreshadows a scenario of diplomatic friction at the start of the new term. Some analysts also view the result as a setback to the streak of right-wing candidates backed by Trump in the region.