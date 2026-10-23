Rolling Stones release 'Who You Callin' Crazy,' new single featuring saxophonist Courtney Pine

The Rolling Stones released their new single, "Who You Callin' Crazy," featuring renowned jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine. The track is part of "Foreign Tongues Loose Lips," the deluxe edition of the studio album "Foreign Tongues," scheduled for release on Nov. 27, 2026, via Polydor/Universal Music.

The expanded edition brings together five recordings from the creative period surrounding the production of "Foreign Tongues." In addition to "Who You Callin' Crazy," it will include the tracks "Where There's A Will," featuring Steve Winwood on the organ; "Human Tide"; "Bad Luck Hideaway" and "She Still Comes Around."

The new song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and produced by Andrew Watt. The recording features Jagger on vocals and electric guitar; Richards and Ronnie Wood on electric guitars; Steve Jordan on drums; Watt on bass and tambourine; Matt Clifford on piano, organ and Rhodes piano; and Courtney Pine on saxophone.

The track was mixed by Serban Ghenea at MixStar Studios in Virginia Beach, Va., while Randy Merrill handled the mastering at Sterling Sound in Edgewater, N.J.