Melania Trump announces she secured ceasefire in Ukrainian city

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday that she had secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, effective October 29.

"Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. ... It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible," which is located near the Dnieper River, Melania Trump stated in a press release.

The Dnieper River serves as a natural front line in this region of southern Ukraine, where much of the heaviest fighting between the two countries has taken place.

Under Russian control, Oleshky is suffering from a growing shortage of food and medicine, according to former residents interviewed by AFP.

Ukraine and Russia acknowledge the humanitarian crisis there, but each blames the other for the situation, accusing the other of hindering food deliveries and evacuations.

Communication with residents of this city is limited.

The level of aid they need

"First Lady Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localized ceasefire," the statement said.

"Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require," the statement indicated.

The U.S. first lady's statement notes that the city, which had a population of about 24,000 before the war, now has fewer than 2,000 people remaining—the vast majority of whom are elderly —and about 50 children.

"I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected," explained Melania Trump.

"Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine," she added.