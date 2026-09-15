Massie reads impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth on House floor
The Kentucky lawmaker lost his bid for reelection to a Trump-backed challenger earlier this year.
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on Tuesday read articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the House floor.
Massie's complaint rests upon continued U.S. hostilities following the end of the 60-day maximum fighting period without authorization from Congress. Massie noted that fighting in Iran had continued well past the 60-day maximum, but even after an optional 30-day drawdown period.
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"Secretary Hegseth abused the powers of his high office," Massie said.
The Kentucky lawmaker lost his bid for reelection to a Trump-backed challenger earlier this year. He has long been a critic of foreign interventions and demonstrated a willingness to buck his party on the matter.
It is unlikely that Massie will secure a vote on the articles of impeachment.