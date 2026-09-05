What will be closed in the United States for Labor Day 2026

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de septiembre, 2026

On Monday, Sept. 7, the country will celebrate Labor Day, a federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September. As it is a federal holiday, numerous government offices and public services will suspend operations for the day.

Among the services that will be closed are federal government offices. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) lists Monday, Sept. 7, as part of the official 2026 federal holiday calendar.

Offices of the United States Postal Service (USPS) will also be closed. The agency confirmed that all its branches will be closed on Monday and that regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Some self-service kiosks will remain available at select locations.

The Federal Reserve System will also observe Labor Day on Sept. 7. Certain Federal Reserve payment and clearing services will not be processed that day since it is not a standard banking day.

Federal courts will also be closed. The official calendar for federal courts lists Sept. 7 as Labor Day and a holiday. The electronic systems of some courts, however, will continue to operate.

As for banks, USAGov notes that banks are typically closed on federal holidays, although conditions may vary by institution. However, it is recommended that you check with your bank to see if it is open on this day.