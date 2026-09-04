Sam Altman claims that 38,000 ChatGPT queries consume as much water as it takes to produce a single almond in California

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de septiembre, 2026

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, stated that approximately 38,000 ChatGPT queries use an amount of water equivalent to that needed to produce a single almond in California, while defending the water consumption of the data centers that support artificial intelligence systems.

Altman made the statement during the inaugural episode of the Sources podcast, hosted by Alex Heath. The executive responded to criticism regarding the environmental impact of artificial intelligence and questioned comparisons that portray ChatGPT as a technology with high water consumption.

"I don’t have the exact calculation in front of me, but I think the real number is something like... for every 38,000 ChatGPT queries, that is the same amount of water that is used in the production of a single almond in California," Altman said.

Meanwhile, an analysis published by CalMatters noted that there are too many variables to establish a precise equivalence between a ChatGPT query and an almond. These include the location of the data center, the outside temperature, the cooling system used, the length of the query, and the amount of processing each request requires.

Altman has also rejected the idea that today's data centers consume enormous amounts of water due to their cooling systems. According to the executive, data centers used evaporative cooling systems in the past, but he assured that modern facilities no longer operate that way.

"For example, years ago we were evaporating water to cool these systems. They needed tremendous amounts of water. And now we use these closed loop systems and a modern data center uses only as much water as like an office building would for the kitchen and the bathrooms," Altman said in an episode of Invest Like the Best.

The figure of 38,000 queries also contrasts with another statistic previously provided by Altman. The CEO of OpenAI had estimated that a ChatGPT query used about 0.32 milliliters of water. Meanwhile, estimates of the water needed to produce an almond in California put the figure at several liters, although there are also differences depending on the methodology used.