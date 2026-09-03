'No matter who you are as a student, you will find a community': Deanna Keith of Liberty University explained to VOZ News that Liberty seeks to combine academic excellence with a Christ-centered mission

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de septiembre, 2026

Hispanics are one of the youngest and fastest-growing groups in the United States. Even so, a significant gap persists in higher education. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, only about 30% of Hispanics aged 25 to 29 hold a bachelor's degree, compared to more than 45% of the general population.

To discuss this gap and the available alternatives, VOZ spoke with Dr. Deanna Keith of Liberty University.

Keith explained that Liberty seeks to combine academic excellence with a Christ-centered mission. "We are very focused on preparing students not just for a career, but on helping them grow professionally, spiritually and personally," she said. The university offers more than 700 programs with the goal of developing leaders who graduate to serve with integrity and purpose.

Regarding the importance of family and faith in many Hispanic households, Keith noted that at Liberty, these values are integral to campus life. Students, she said, are encouraged to develop character, serve others and grow in their relationship with Christ. He also emphasized that family is key to academic success and that the institution strives to build communities that support that process.

Regarding life on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus, Keith described it as "vibrant." There is academic support, athletics, student organizations and missionary opportunities. "No matter who you are as a student, you will find a community that will just really be what you are seeking at Liberty University," he noted.

Regarding career prospects, Keith said that many programs are designed with industry needs in mind and that there is an emphasis on critical thinking and practical skills, both for entering the job market and for advancing in a position or pursuing graduate studies.

Liberty also offers online programs. For more information, visit liberty.edu.