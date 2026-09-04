Enes Kanter takes legal action after being ejected from crowd at WNBA Game

Published by Israel Duro 4 de septiembre, 2026

Enes Kanter continues his war against the trans madness in the WNBA. The former NBA player filed a lawsuit following his ejection from the stands at a game last month and warned that "I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced. I will continue to stand for women and defend free speech."

Kanter, who threw himself headfirst into the battle in defense of women's sports amid the ambiguity of the WNBA's rules regarding the potential participation of transgender players in the competition by declaring himself eligible for the upcoming draft, was ejected from the game between the Sky and the Fever for wearing a T-shirt that read "WOMAN, noun, adult human female."

The complaint is directed against the Chicago Sky, the Metropolitan Docks and Expositions Authority and the City of Chicago, alleging that the three entities unfairly forced him to leave the game.

"My T-shirt did what the whole [WNBA] apparently couldn’t: define a woman"

The former NBA player asserted that his T-shirt did not violate any WNBA rules and that his forced removal from the venue constitutes a violation of her First Amendment rights. In a provocative tone, Kanter asserted that, in fact, his attire "did what the whole [WNBA] apparently couldn’t: define a woman. No threats. No violence. Just biology."

The former player lamented that the response he received was "a security escort." "You don’t have to agree with my speech but you don’t get to silence me for it," he added in a post on X.