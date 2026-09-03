Fox News parts ways with anchor Maria Bartiromo after more than 12 years with the network

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de septiembre, 2026

Fox News Media, the parent company of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, announced on Thursday that it had parted ways with veteran anchor Maria Bartiromo, who had been with the company for more than 12 years.

According to a statement obtained by NBC, a spokesperson for Fox News Media confirmed Bartiromo's departure, although the company did not provide further details on the reasons behind the decision.

"We thank Maria for her work over the lasts 12 1/2 years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bartiromo joined Fox in 2014 from CNBC, where she hosted one of the network's most prominent programs, Closing Bell, and became the first person to report live from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

At Fox Business Network, she served as global markets editor and hosted programs such as Mornings with Maria and Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street. She also hosted Sunday Morning Futures, a business-focused program that airs on Fox News Channel.

Fox News Media did not provide further details regarding Bartiromo's departure in the statement.