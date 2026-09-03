Trump announces completion of new White House helipad

President Donald Trump this week announced the completion of the White House helipad, marking his latest addition to federal facilities as he works to overhaul the nation's capital.

The helipad is a landing point for Marine One, which is the call sign for a vehicle transporting the US president. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump noted that helicopters previously landed on the grass, saying “[i]t’s not good and very unsafe.”

Completion of the project comes as construction resumes on the White House Ballroom, a passion project for Trump that has faced legal scrutiny. The Supreme Court recently gave the green light for the administration to continue building.

Trump has insisted that the nation lacks a formal venue for state events and has secured private funding for the project. Apart from the White House grounds, Trump has orchestrated renovations across the city, including through the restoration of the equestrian statues near the Lincoln Memorial, renovating the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, and restoring fountains and parks.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.



© Just The News