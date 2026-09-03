Minneapolis: Shooting in downtown leaves 3 dead, including suspected gunman; several officers among the injured

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de septiembre, 2026

A shooting that occurred Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis left three people dead and at least four injured, including three police officers, according to local authorities. The suspected perpetrator is among the dead, although it has not yet been determined with certainty how he died.

Sergeant Garrett Parten of the Minneapolis Police Department stated at a press conference that this aspect is still part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities confirmed that the incident left "multiple victims," including the three injured officers, and that they were shot in the shin and abdomen, according to sources cited by Fox News.

Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center reported that it received seven patients from the scene of the attack, three of whom, with gunshot wounds, required surgery.

The incident prompted a large-scale deployment of law enforcement in the area. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, confirmed on social media that his public safety team was responding to the incident: "State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available."

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), headquartered in the nearby city of Saint Paul, joined the effort, while FBI Director Kash Patel, stated that the federal agency is aware of the case and ready to assist with whatever resources are needed.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions from various state officials and political candidates. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison described the incident as "horrible" and expressed his support for the law enforcement officers who responded to the attack. The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police, for its part, confirmed that two of its officers were shot while responding to the call and offered its support to the injured officers and their families.

The candidates running for governor of the state also issued statements. Democrat Amy Klobuchar said she had spoken with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the incident, while her Republican rival, State House Speaker Lisa Demuth, thanked the law enforcement officers for their response. Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar also expressed her solidarity with the affected families.

The University of St. Thomas, whose campus is located near the site of the attack, confirmed that it had activated a precautionary lockdown at its Minneapolis campus. Hours later, city authorities reported that the area had already been secured and that there was no further threat to the public.