Hunter Biden says he is '48.6% gay' during an interview

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de septiembre, 2026

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, said he is "48.6 percent gay" during a podcast interview in which he discussed his sexuality.

According to The New York Post, Biden, 56, who is married to Melissa Cohen, made these remarks during an episode of the Luke Beasley Show published on Aug. 16. The host asked him directly if he was gay, to which he replied: "Only a little bit."

Beasley then asked him if he was “more or less than 50 percent” gay. Biden replied: "48.6 percent."

During the interview, the host also asked him if he would be his type. Biden replied that, if he were gay, his type would be "a little bit more masculine would be my type, if I was gay." Later, Beasley showed him an AI-generated image in which the two of them appeared embracing.

Biden then joked about the episode and said he was "in a daze" at the time, referring to his years of substance abuse, before achieving sobriety in 2019.

Later, Hunter Biden revisited the issue and said he might be taking back the "48.5 percent." He then joked that his "gaydom" had dropped by one percentage point, to 47 percent. At the end of the nearly 90-minute interview, he put it back at 48.5 percent.

Hunter Biden married Melissa Cohen in 2019, six days after they met. He was previously married to Kathleen Buhle, with whom he has three daughters. The couple divorced in 2017.