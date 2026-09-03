Trump lashes out at Spain's socialist government, led by Pedro Sánchez: 'Spain will be a ruined country'

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de septiembre, 2026

Donald Trump harshly criticized Spain's socialist government on Thursday for its handling of immigration and warned of the consequences that, in his view, the country's current immigration policies will have.

Speaking to GB News, Trump stated: "Spain will be a ruined country... What's happening there is very sad to watch... Thousands of people just bum rushing your country. I've never seen anything like it."

The remarks come amid growing tensions between the Trump administration and the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez, which have held opposing positions on various issues related to foreign policy, defense, and immigration.

One of the latest controversies arose in the wake of the migration crisis in Ceuta. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares singled out X owner Elon Musk in Congress as one of the actors who, according to him, helped amplify the migration crisis, along with Russia, social media, and so-called "conservative mega-influencers."

Albares accused various actors of using digital platforms to spread alleged disinformation and attempting to gain political capital from the situation.

The minister stated that the crisis was "fueled and driven by an unprecedented spread of lies and hoaxes on these platforms" and subsequently "immediately exploited by a reactionary international network that, through accounts with global reach, seeks to destabilize and fracture Europe."

The differences between Trump and Sánchez

Trump's statements come after several disagreements between Washington and Madrid. Sánchez has maintained a critical stance toward some of the U.S. administration's policies, especially regarding the war against Iran.

In March, the Spanish president refused to allow the United States to use the joint military bases in Rota and Morón for operations against Iran.

The differences have also extended to defense and trade issues. Trump has criticized Spain for its stance on NATO military spending and even threatened to cut off trade with the country after Sánchez refused to allow the use of its bases for U.S. operations against Iran.