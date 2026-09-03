Shock over the death of Carla Jeffery, who played Bree in 'Disney Zombies,' at age 33

Published by Israel Duro 3 de septiembre, 2026

Disney star Carla Jeffery, best known for her role as Bree in "Zombies," died at age 33. The news was announced by her talent agency in a statement that did not disclose the cause of death.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who left us on Sep. 1, 2026, at the age of just 33. Rest in peace, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten," said Carla Alexander of Alexanders Talent Management.

"Her performances brought joy to millions of people"

Disney also joined in expressing condolences with a statement, noting: "Carla Jeffery's extraordinary talent, warmth and spirit left an indelible mark on all those who had the privilege of working with her. She had an exceptional gift for connecting with audiences, and her performances brought joy to millions of people. We will remember Carla for her generosity, her sense of humor and the genuine light she brought to those around her. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her castmates and collaborators and the countless fans whose lives she touched with her presence."

Jeffery was born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas. He landed his first film role at age 13 in "Phat Girlz." Two years later, in 2008, she joined the cast of the Nickelodeon series "iCarly" and played Keysha Black on the television series "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

2018: The year Jeffery became Bree

Her career continued with appearances on the Disney Channel series "Good Luck Charlie" in 2011, and a year later, she appeared on "Shake It Up."

After several roles in various series such as "Scream Queens" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," she landed the role that would bring her the most fame: Bree in the first Zombies movie in 2018.

She subsequently starred in "Zombies 2" and "Zombies 3," as well as voicing Bree in several animated shorts from the franchise.