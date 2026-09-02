Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in connection with Florida car accident
The golf superstar will have his driver's license suspended for five years.
Golf superstar Tiger Woods pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of careless and reckless driving stemming from a car accident in Florida that occurred in March.
Woods will have his driver's license suspended for five years, under the terms of a plea agreement that dropped the most serious charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.