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Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in connection with Florida car accident

The golf superstar will have his driver's license suspended for five years.

Tiger Woods in the United Kingdom / Glyn KIRK

Tiger Woods in the United Kingdom / Glyn KIRKAFP.

AFP
Published by
AFP

Golf superstar Tiger Woods pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of careless and reckless driving stemming from a car accident in Florida that occurred in March.

Woods will have his driver's license suspended for five years, under the terms of a plea agreement that dropped the most serious charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

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