Blow to Hamas' funding: Seizure of cryptocurrency and dismantling of its fundraising platforms

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de septiembre, 2026

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the seizure of more than $560,000 in cryptocurrency assets intended for Hamas and the dismantling of internet infrastructure used to fund its activities and recruit supporters.

The court-authorized actions targeted funds, domains and servers that, according to U.S. authorities, were under the control of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, an organization designated as a terrorist group by the United States.

How the fundraising worked

According to court documents described by the Department of Justice, a chat group claiming to be linked to Hamas used an encrypted communications platform to direct its followers to a fundraising website. There, donors were provided with a set of cryptocurrency addresses that changed periodically.

Investigators relied on information from various human sources to identify and trace the funds. The seizures of cryptocurrency were carried out pursuant to three warrants dated March 25, June 25, and Oct. 10, 2025.

The announcement therefore brings together the results of several operations, not a single seizure carried out this Tuesday.

Taking control of servers allowed authorities to intercept donations

At the same time, the FBI field office in Albuquerque, N.M., worked with informants to identify and take control of domains and servers linked to the Al-Qassam Brigades, including those hosting their main website, AlQassam.ps.

According to the Department of Justice, taking control of this infrastructure allowed the FBI to intercept cryptocurrency donations intended for Hamas. Authorities also obtained information on thousands of people who had contacted the organization to donate or attempt to do so, both through digital assets and traditional channels.

The FBI stated that this data will be used in future counterterrorism operations. The statement does not specify how many of these individuals made contributions nor does it announce any individual charges against them.