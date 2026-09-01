ICE maintains record pace of arrests: About 50,000 immigrants detained in August
The preliminary tally is similar to that of July—the month with the most arrests during Trump's second term—as the agency expands its detention infrastructure.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested approximately 50,000 people in August, according to NBC News, which cited a senior Department of Homeland Security official familiar with the preliminary data.
The figure is similar to that of July, when the highest monthly total of arrests was recorded during the second administration of Donald Trump. The figure refers to arrests of undocumented immigrants, not deportations, and is still preliminary.
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A rebound since May
According to the report, detentions declined significantly in February and March, but began to rebound in May. ICE data showed record numbers in June and July, a trend that the preliminary August figures continue.
NBC describes a nationwide increase in arrests that has received less attention than the operations in early 2026, when the Border Patrol carried out a series of actions in various cities. That period was marked by the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.
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More resources and detention capacity
The network notes that these funds have been used, among other purposes, to purchase facilities ready for use as detention centers.
The expansion includes a $17 million contract with a new vendor to manage operations at an ICE facility in a warehouse in San Antonio, Texas, according to federal procurement records cited by NBC.