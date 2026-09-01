ICE maintains record pace of arrests: About 50,000 immigrants detained in August

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de septiembre, 2026

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested approximately 50,000 people in August, according to NBC News, which cited a senior Department of Homeland Security official familiar with the preliminary data.

The figure is similar to that of July, when the highest monthly total of arrests was recorded during the second administration of Donald Trump. The figure refers to arrests of undocumented immigrants, not deportations, and is still preliminary.

A rebound since May

According to the report, detentions declined significantly in February and March, but began to rebound in May. ICE data showed record numbers in June and July, a trend that the preliminary August figures continue.

NBC describes a nationwide increase in arrests that has received less attention than the operations in early 2026, when the Border Patrol carried out a series of actions in various cities. That period was marked by the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.