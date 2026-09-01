'Operation Rotten Apple': ICE arrests over 2,100 illegal immigrants in New York

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de septiembre, 2026

Federal immigration authorities reported on Tuesday of the arrest of more than 2,100 undocumented immigrants in the state of New York as part of an operation called "Operation Rotten Apple," carried out over the past 30 days.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, accompanied by officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), presented the results of the operation during a press conference in Lower Manhattan. According to authorities, the arrests took place between July 27 and Aug. 29.

.@SecMullinDHS on DHS operations in New York: "Over the last 30 days Operation Rotten Apple has taken over 2100 criminals off the streets."



"These arrests included gang members, rapists, murderers, and child predators." pic.twitter.com/237kDIBDnF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 1, 2026

Mullin stated that among those arrested were gang members, rapists, murderers and child sex predators. In statements released by the Department of Homeland Security, the secretary affirmed that the operation had taken more than 2,100 criminals off the streets.

The official also stated that the operation was carried out without assistance from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdan or New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Mullin accused both governments of maintaining "sanctuary city" policies that, he argued, hinder cooperation between local and federal authorities.

"Over the last 30 days, Operation Rotten Apple has taken over 2,100 criminals off our streets," Mullin stated.

The secretary added that federal authorities will not allow local sanctuary policies to hinder their immigration operations and called on state and local governments to cooperate with the federal government.