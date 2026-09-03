Democratic campaign in Maine faces new headache over alleged influence-peddling network involving Troy Jackson and his son

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 2 de septiembre, 2026

The race for the U.S. Senate in Maine has taken a new turn for the Democratic Party.

Public records revealed that former state senator Troy Jackson, who replaced the controversial Graham Platner in the race, sponsored bills to allocate millions of dollars to the Maine Maritime Academy during the same period that his son, Chace Jackson, was listed as a registered lobbyist for that institution,

According to official documents initially uncovered by The Washington Free Beacon, Jackson co-sponsored legislation in 2024 to transfer $13.4 million to the academy. A year earlier, in 2023, he had pushed for a budget increase of $2 million annually for the same educational institution.

The lawmaker's son's association with the organization began in December 2022 and was renewed in early 2024, coinciding directly with the processing of state funds.

The revelation contrasts with the political rhetoric Jackson espoused during his failed bid for the gubernatorial nomination in April, when he claimed that Maine's "status quo" wasn't working due to pressure from "special interests, high-priced lobbyists and corporate greed."

However, his son's professional activity was not limited to the maritime academy. In 2024, Chace Jackson represented nine private clients, including the multinational alcoholic beverage giant Diageo and an oil corporation that benefited from the stalling of a regulatory bill in the state senate.

The Republican counterattack and the shadow of Democratic scandals

The response from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) was forceful.

The organization's press secretary, Bernadette Breslin, criticized the Democratic candidate's conduct, noting that "Troy Jackson crafted Augusta's failed status quo and has turned public office into a family affair for personal enrichment."

Breslin added that the former legislator "will always prioritize personal gain over the needs of Maine's working people."

For his part, a spokesperson for Jackson's campaign defended his track record, noting that the candidate "has fought for Maine's working families and is guided by a single goal: to fix our broken system so that working-class families stop being squeezed while the rich get richer."

This statement undermines the Democratic Party's reorganization strategy in Maine. Jackson accepted the emergency nomination to run against Republican Senator Susan Collins after Graham Platner withdrew from the race.

Platner's departure came after a cascade of controversies that included past vulgar comments on social media, the revelation of a tattoo linked to Nazi symbolism, and an allegation of sexual assault.

The situation leaves the Democratic candidacy in the public spotlight, while the party leadership attempts to contain the ethical fallout from these revelations just a few months before the election.