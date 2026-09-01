The famous lawyers representing singer D4vd are stepping down from his defense in the Celeste Rivas murder case
A public defender has taken over representation of the singer, who once again pleaded not guilty and has another hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.
Singer D4vd will be represented by a public defender after the court authorized on Monday, Aug. 31, the withdrawal of his private attorneys, according to ABC7. The media outlet did not specify the reasons for the change.
Public defender Walid Kandeel took on the artist's representation, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 21.
The charges he faces
The case is related to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernández, 14, whose remains were found in the trunk of the singer's Tesla at a Hollywood vehicle storage facility.
Society
Singer D4vid accused of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Alejandro Baños
The road to trial
A judge had already ordered the case to proceed to trial following a preliminary hearing. The next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.
According to ABC7, the singer could face life in prison if convicted.