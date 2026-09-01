The famous lawyers representing singer D4vd are stepping down from his defense in the Celeste Rivas murder case

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de septiembre, 2026

Singer D4vd will be represented by a public defender after the court authorized on Monday, Aug. 31, the withdrawal of his private attorneys, according to ABC7. The media outlet did not specify the reasons for the change.

Public defender Walid Kandeel took on the artist's representation, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 21.

The charges he faces Burke once again pleaded not guilty to murder under special circumstances, sexual abuse of a minor under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

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​The case is related to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernández, 14, whose remains were found in the trunk of the singer's Tesla at a Hollywood vehicle storage facility.

The road to trial

A judge had already ordered the case to proceed to trial following a preliminary hearing. The next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

According to ABC7, the singer could face life in prison if convicted.