John Galliano cancels exhibition at Met Gala following controversy over antisemitic comments

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2026

John Galliano announced on Monday that there will be no exhibition of his work to open the Met Gala in New York next spring. He made the announcement following criticism from donors and political figures over his antisemitic remarks made fifteen years ago.

A French court convicted him in 2011 for racist and antisemitic comments, including insults directed at Jews and Asians in a Paris bar. Dior dismissed him as creative director when the scandal broke.

In a statement published by the Met, Galliano said: "After much reflection and after speaking with everyone involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time." He added that he continues to acknowledge the harm caused by those words, "especially the harm I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities," and that he is sorry.

The Met cancels "Horizons" following criticism

The Metropolitan Museum of Art had planned a nine-month exhibition of his work, set to begin with the high-profile Met Gala in May, but, according to AFP, high-profile Jewish figures, including renowned art dealer Arne Glimcher and City Council Speaker Julie Menin, voiced opposition this month.

The museum confirmed that the exhibition will not take place and that it will announce another one at a later date. Andrew Bolton, director of the Costume Institute, supported the decision: museums must address difficult histories "with rigor, candor, and sensitivity," he said, and acknowledged the pain the project had caused.

Galliano stated that he did not want to put the Met in a difficult position or divert attention from the Costume Institute, and that he understands that an exhibition in his honor "would be painful for some."