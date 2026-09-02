Ron DeSantis officially endorses Republican Congressman Byron Donalds to succeed him in Florida

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de septiembre, 2026

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, broke his prolonged silence on Tuesday and publicly endorsed U.S. Representative Byron Donalds as his Republican successor in the race for governor of the Sunshine State. The announcement came during the Florida Republican Party Leadership Forum in Tampa and put an end to months of speculation after DeSantis had stayed out of the race following the withdrawal of his lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, who lost to Donalds in the primary.

This political gesture carries significant weight, especially considering that DeSantis and Donalds had not shared the stage publicly since July 2025, after Donalds himself endorsed President Trump over DeSantis during the 2024 Republican presidential primary. The joint appearance in Tampa was intended to project an image of party unity ahead of the midterm elections.

Tonight I was honored to earn Governor @RonDeSantis’s endorsement.



Governor DeSantis has done incredible work to make Florida the envy of America.



As your next Governor, I will build on his success and defend the Florida Dream. pic.twitter.com/iRyQMD1V9i — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) September 2, 2026

"Don’t take your foot off the gas," DeSantis warned those in attendance, according to statements reported by Fox13, insisting that the Republican lead in voter registration will only translate into victories if supporters actually turn out to vote in November.

The Republican governor also reviewed his nearly eight years in office, asserting that "there's not been a state in this country during our lifetimes that has more thoroughly defeated the political left than we have over these last seven and a half years."

Donalds, for his part, used his speech to take aim at his Democratic rival, David Jolly, whom he accused of representing a continuation of progressive policies should he win. He also described Jolly's insurance proposal as "socialism," arguing that it would seek to replace the private sector with state control.

From Jolly's campaign, a senior advisor downplayed DeSantis's endorsement: "No matter who endorses whom, the reality is this. David Jolly is running to lower housing and healthcare costs, improve education for all families, and stop data centers. Byron Donalds represents more of the same."

DeSantis's endorsement wasn't limited to Donalds. The governor also endorsed the rest of the Republican state ticket: Attorney General James Uthmeier, Treasurer Blaise Ingoglia, and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who will face their respective Democratic opponents in November.

With just 64 days to go before the November 3 general election, the Republican leadership in Florida is banking on this display of party unity translating into favorable results at the polls, as has been the case in recent general and midterm elections.