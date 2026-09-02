US Open: Zverev survives the downpour and Sonego

Published by Israel Duro 2 de septiembre, 2026

The top seed at the US Open, Alexander Zverev, managed to overcome the problems caused by the rain throughout the day and a fierce challenge from Lorenzo Sonego, ranked No. 89 in the ATP, who at one point had the German on the verge of elimination in a match that lasted nearly five hours. In the women's draw, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff staked their claims to the title.

Zverev was just two points away from defeat against the Italian, but ultimately prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5, and 6-4 in a tightly contested match that concluded around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in New York. Not since Australia's Lleyton Hewitt in 2003 at Wimbledon has a top seed been eliminated in the first round of a Grand Slam.

Zverev, the top seed in New York due to Jannik Sinner's withdrawal, came close to joining that unwanted list thanks to a brilliant performance from Sonego, whom he had beaten in all six previous meetings. However, the German—who ultimately became a Grand Slam champion with his victory at Roland Garros in June—showed tremendous mental toughness, refusing to fold despite wasting 17 of his 22 break points.

"I'm just happy to win. That's all," the world No. 2 said with relief. "It's the kind of win I need given my tour this summer," he added, referring to his lackluster performances in the warm-up tournaments.

Despite all the doubts surrounding him, Zverev remains, for now, the top favorite to wrest the New York throne from Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

His opponent in the Roland Garros final, the Italian Flavio Cobolli, was also on the brink of elimination in a victory over the Argentine Francisco Comesaña, in which he had to come back from two sets down for the first time in his career.

Rain causes chaos at Flushing Meadows

Zverev's and Cobolli's matches were among those played on the two retractable-roof courts at Flushing Meadows. Outdoors, the rain caused major delays and numerous suspensions of matches, which will add to Wednesday's schedule.

After a four-hour wait, Argentina's Francisco Cerúndolo took the court to secure a convincing 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Austria's Filip Misolic.

Spain's Paula Badosa had victory within her grasp when organizers called it a day for outdoor play. The former world No. 2 was set to serve for the match against Australia's Daria Kasatkina, leading 6-1, 5-4. The promising new Spanish player Rafael Jódar and Peruvian Ignacio Buse didn't even make it onto the court.

Happy birthday to Monfils

The organizers reserved an indoor court for the charismatic Gaël Monfils, and the French showman responded with a thrilling victory on his 40th birthday.

Monfils defeated Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, and 6-0, postponing his farewell from Grand Slam tournaments and becoming the third player aged 40 or older to win a main-draw match at the New York tournament.

Rybakina and Gauff show they have what it takes to win the title

In the women's draw, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated American prospect Thea Frodin 6-3, 6-2. The world No. 2 did not appear to be hampered by the ankle injury that forced her to withdraw from the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati in August.

At Flushing Meadows, Rybakina is aiming not only for her first US Open title but also to unseat Aryna Sabalenka from the world No. 1 ranking, for which she must advance to the semifinals.

The maverick star, Coco Gauff, delighted her fans with an exciting victory over Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez, 6-3, 6-4.

Frodin's debut, having served as Serena Williams's body double in 'King Richards'

The match also drew attention due to the debut of Frodin, who made her tour debut at age 17. Five years ago, the Californian appeared in the film King Richard, starring Will Smith, as the stand-in for the actress playing a young Serena Williams in some tennis scenes.

The Roland Garros champion, Russia's Mirra Andreeva, also had no trouble defeating Indonesia's Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-2.