Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de julio, 2026

Paul Vaughn, a father of 11 and a Christian pro-life activist from Tennessee, reached a settlement with the federal government after years of legal battles. As reported by LifeNews, the Thomas More Society, which represented him, announced the settlement and noted that the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden Administration had targeted him because of his convictions.

The case stemmed from a peaceful protest outside an abortion clinic. According to his defense, Vaughn merely acted as an intermediary between the police and the protesters, who were praying and singing hymns. Even so, FBI agents surrounded his home at dawn, armed with semi-automatic weapons, in an operation that terrified his family, including his children. The force used was, according to his attorneys, disproportionate to the facts of the case.

He was later convicted of a misdemeanor violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) and of a civil rights conspiracy offense. On Jan. 23, 2025, President Trump pardoned Vaughn and 23 other pro-life activists while the case was still under appeal.

An end to ideological persecution

The recent settlement acknowledges, in the words of the Thomas More Society, that the actions of the DOJ and the FBI under the previous administration constituted an abuse of power. It comes after the Trump administration reversed its policy of ideologically motivated prosecutions and issued guidelines making clear that prayer and peaceful pro-life protest are protected by the First Amendment and would no longer be treated as federal crimes .

Steve Crampton, a senior attorney for the organization, stated that the family had committed no crime: "This family did nothing wrong. Paul prayed and sang. He bore witness to his faith, and because of that, the full weight of the federal government came crashing down on his front door before the sun had even risen."

He added that the settlement constitutes an acknowledgment of that injustice and praised the current DOJ for having examined what happened, labeled it an abuse and changed course.

An end to the pro-life persecution

For his part, Vaughn expressed relief and gratitude. He stated that his family went through a traumatic experience that should never have happened, but that this chapter is now closed. "I am grateful to the members of this Department of Justice who were willing to take an honest look at what the previous administration did to our family and so many others, and sought to correct it."

Crampton emphasized that the settlement is not limited to a single family: it sets a precedent and serves as a warning that the selective use of federal forces against those who defend life or profess their faith has come to an end. The organization, he stated, will continue to defend every life with all available legal resources.