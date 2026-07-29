Florida will give parents control over the use of artificial intelligence in public classrooms

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de julio, 2026

The Department of Education of Florida is considering a new regulation that would give parents greater control over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in public school classrooms. The proposal would allow families to authorize or refuse their children's use of these platforms for educational purposes and establishes a series of transparency and data protection requirements for school districts.

According to The Center Square, the draft regulation is part of an update to the state's internet safety policy and sets minimum standards that schools must meet if they incorporate AI tools into the teaching process.

Parents will be able to decide whether their children use AI

If approved, the regulation will require school districts to notify parents in advance when an artificial intelligence tool is to be used in the classroom.

The information must include:

The application or platform to be used.

The courses and subjects in which it will be available.

How students will interact with the tool.

Whether the student will use the technology directly or if it will be used solely by the teacher.

Based on this information, parents will be able to decide whether or not to authorize their children's use of the tool. If they decline, the school must offer an educational alternative that does not use artificial intelligence.

In addition, families will have the option to set limits on the amount of time their children can use these tools, even if they have given their consent for their use.

Design limits and student protection

The proposal also introduces restrictions on the type of artificial intelligence that may be used in schools.

Among other measures, educational tools may not simulate friendships or peer relationships with students, be designed to create emotional bonds with students, or be configured to meet the social or emotional needs of minors.

Furthermore, the text stipulates that AI may not replace "teachers' professional judgment" or undermine "the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children," as reported by The Center Square.

Prohibition on psychological profiling and data exploitation

The draft also includes provisions aimed at protecting students' privacy.

Schools will be prohibited from using tools that:

Track behavior without the student's or their family's knowledge.

Create psychological profiles or social assessments of students.

Sell, monetize, or commercially exploit the collected data.

Use student information to train artificial intelligence models.

In addition, school districts must maintain a record of all student interactions with these tools, which parents may access upon request.