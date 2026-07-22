Daniel Siad, a modeling agent accused of being an accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, found dead

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de julio, 2026

French authorities found Daniel Siad dead, a modeling agent accused of recruiting women for the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was found dead at his home in the town of Colombes, northwest of Paris. French law enforcement has already launched an investigation to determine the cause of his death.

Siad was accused by several women of rape and of being an accomplice to Epstein. According to AFP, the first complaint against him was filed in February of this year by former Swedish model Ebba P. Karlsson.

In her complaint, Karlsson accused Siad of raping her when she was 20 years old and subsequently sexually exploiting her.

The modeling agent always denied the allegations, stating that he would appear in court to give his side of the story.