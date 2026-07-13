One person killed in ICE involved shooting in Maine

FBI investigators work the scene of an alleged ICE involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine. AFP

Published by Ian Maile - Just The News 13 de julio, 2026

One person was killed Monday morning in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-involved shooting in Maine, according to a state elected official.

The accident occurred in the city of Biddeford, said Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau.

Bidderford is a coastal city of about 23,000 people, roughly 15 miles southwest of Portland.

“This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved,” Fecteau wrote, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”

Fecteau said those were the only details he knew and that he would provide updates later Monday.

ICE, the FBI and the Maine Department of Public Safety didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Project Relief, an immigrant rights group, wrote in a social media post that one of its community members was killed “during an encounter with ICE in Biddeford” and that it was in contact with the person’s family. The group described the person as “young,” but didn’t provide an age or other identifying details.

“This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well. These are the details that I have at this time. I will provide further updates, as they are relayed to me.”

An unconfirmed video circulating on social media shows a car with bullet holes in the front windshield and officers tending to a person on the ground.

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