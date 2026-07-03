Here's what the special Social Security card will look like for thousands of babies born in 2026

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de julio, 2026

Children born in the country between July 2 and December 31, 2026, will receive a commemorative Social Security card bearing the “Freedom 250” stamp, a special edition created by the Social Security Administration (SSA) to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

The card will function exactly like a traditional Social Security card. The only difference will be the inclusion of the official Freedom 250 logo, printed in black ink, which will identify those born during this commemorative period.

The initiative will be implemented through the Enumeration at Birth (EAB) program, in effect since 1987, which allows parents to request a Social Security number for their children at the time of birth registration at hospitals, birthing centers, or through licensed midwives. According to the SSA, families will not have to complete any additional paperwork or pay any fees to receive the special version.

The “Freedom 250” designation

The agency clarified that only original cards issued to newborns during the period from July 2 to December 31, 2026, will bear the "Freedom 250" designation. Cards issued before or after those dates, as well as replacements or duplicates, will retain the standard design, even if the cardholder was born during that period.

In the official announcement, SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano stated that the initiative aims to recognize a historic moment for the country and emphasized that Social Security has been part of U.S. history for more than nine decades. He also stated that, under the administration of President Donald Trump, the agency seeks to strengthen the services it provides to citizens.

The Social Security Administration also used the announcement to warn about potential scams related to this special edition. The agency reminded the public that it never calls, texts, or emails to request payments in order to obtain a commemorative card and emphasized that parents do not need to register or provide additional information beyond the standard EAB program enrollment process.

Another symbol of the 250th-anniversary celebrations

The card is part of the activities organized to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, which will be officially celebrated on July 4, 2026. Planned events include the Great American State Fair, the Salute to America fireworks display, and the Sail4th 250 maritime festival, promoted by the Freedom 250 organization, which was created by the Trump Administration to coordinate part of the commemorations.

However, Freedom 250 operates independently of America250, the nonprofit organization that supports the U.S. Bicentennial Commission, established by Congress in 2016 with bipartisan representation to plan the national celebrations.