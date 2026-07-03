A heat wave will continue in the central and eastern parts of the country over the Fourth of July weekend

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de julio, 2026

A prolonged heat wave will continue to affect the central and eastern parts of the country through the end of this week and over the Independence Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center (WPC)

The agency indicated that a strong high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere will remain over much of the central and eastern parts of the country, leading to widespread high temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit (35 to 41 degrees Celsius), accompanied by very high humidity that will cause the heat index to reach between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 46 degrees Celsius).

According to the forecast, numerous daily temperature records are expected, with the possibility that monthly and even all-time records may also be tied or broken in some locations. In addition, overnight temperatures will offer little or no relief, as lows will remain between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 27 degrees Celsius).

These conditions will result in a prolonged period of heat risk classified as moderate to extreme, increasing the likelihood of heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable populations and people without adequate cooling systems. The NWS is maintaining extreme heat warnings and high temperature advisories across large areas of the central and eastern United States through Friday and Saturday.

At the same time, a nearly stationary front extending from the northern Great Plains into the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region will bring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.

The forecast indicates that the combination of this slow-moving front, several atmospheric disturbances, and a warm, unstable air mass will favor organized severe storms capable of producing destructive winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain with the potential to cause flash flooding.

As the high-pressure system begins to weaken between Friday and Saturday, the front will gradually move southward, shifting the risk of severe weather and heavy precipitation toward the central Great Plains, the Ohio Valley, the Mid-Atlantic region, and the Northeast over the weekend.