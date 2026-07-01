Tren de Aragua: 350 members have been arrested since the group was designated a terrorist organization

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2026

Authorities have already arrested some 350 members or alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang since it was designated a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) in February 2025. This figure reflects the significant progress made in the fight against organized crime and major international gangs.

During a press conference held this Wednesday, Attorney General Todd Blanche —accompanied by FBI Director Kash Patel, and prosecutors from Texas and Illinois— confirmed this figure, while announcing the arrest of eight members of the Venezuelan terrorist group.

"We have arrested, I believe, around 350 members or alleged members of Tren de Aragua," Attorney General Blanche said during his press conference.

Among those arrested are some of the most dangerous terrorists, such as Estefanía Primera, alias La Barbie. Others were also eliminated, such as Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Niño Guerrero.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump announced that he would designate Tren de Aragua —among other groups, such as the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)— as a foreign terrorist organization.

A month later, the Department of State (DOS) confirmed the announcement.