More than 120 people fall ill due to a norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship that set sail from San Francisco
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the crew stepped up cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated sick passengers and crew members, and consulted with the federal agency regarding sanitation protocols and case reporting.
At least 125 people, including passengers and crew members, fell ill during a 20-day cruise aboard the Ruby Princess, which departed from San Francisco on June 12 and returned to port on Thursday following a norovirus outbreak.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by the Associated Press, 102 of the 3,032 passengers and 23 of the 1,144 crew members experienced mild gastrointestinal illness, with vomiting and diarrhea as the main symptoms. Princess Cruises stated that the ship underwent cleaning and disinfection before setting out on its next voyage.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the crew stepped up cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated sick passengers and crew members, and consulted with the federal agency regarding sanitation protocols and case reporting.
The CDC notes that norovirus is a highly contagious virus and the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States. It is easily transmitted through contact with infected people, food, water, or contaminated surfaces.
Recommendations from the authorities
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds—since hand sanitizer alone is not effective against norovirus.
- Do not handle food or care for others while you are sick, and wait at least 48 hours after symptoms have disappeared before resuming these activities.
- The CDC also advises immediately cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces and washing bedding or clothing exposed to the virus in hot water.