‘Coward’: Hollywood attacks Dwayne Johnson for refusing to comment on politics

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2026

Celebrities’ opinions on various issues always generate interest. However, there are those who prefer not to speak out. One of them is Dwayne Johnson, who has decided to stop expressing his views on topics that may spark controversy, such as politics.

It’s worth noting that the actor, known for his role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and for voicing the character Maui in the animated film ”Moana” and its sequel, did previously share his political views. In 2020, he supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the election campaign.

He withdrew that support four years later.

In an interview with Esquire, Johnson stated that he will stop speaking publicly about politics.

"What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep the main thing the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling," he said.

"I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself," Johnson added. "Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bulls*** that comes with it."

"Coward"

That refusal to disclose his political views led to him being harshly criticized by several well-known Hollywood figures. Actor Wil Wheaton, star of the film “Stand by Me,” attacked Johnson, calling him a "coward."

"So disappointing to find out he is such a coward," Wheaton said in statements reported by AOL.

George Takei, who voiced and portrayed the character Hikaru Sulu in the “Star Trek” series and who does not hesitate to criticize President Donald Trump, argued that "silence is complicity," referring to Johnson and his decision.