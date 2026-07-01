Donald Trump before taking his first flight on the new Air Force One. July 1, 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump was excited to fly for the first time on the new Air Force One, a gift from Qatar, to attend an event marking the 250th anniversary of the United States at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, located in North Dakota.

Before taking off, Trump noted that "no one has ever seen anything like this," referring to the new presidential aircraft, which flew the 1,664 miles separating Washington, D.C., from Medora, the city where the event will be held.

"To be honest with you, I'm excited about the first flight. Nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump said. "They made it appropriate for a president, that means the security and all of the different bells and whistles they put on."

This Air Force One is a luxury Boeing 747-8 that belonged to the royal family of Qatar and was originally manufactured in the United States. The president unveiled it publicly a few days ago at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

It cost approximately $400 million.