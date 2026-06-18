GTA VI: Official pre-order date

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de junio, 2026

The most anticipated video game of recent years is about to hit the market. The pre-order for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will begin next week, according to developer Rockstar Games.

Specifically, those interested in the game will be able to pre-order it starting on June 25, five months before its release, which will be on Nov. 19.

"Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers," Rockstar Games announced in a press release.

In addition, the company released the game’s official cover art.

In GTA VI, known for its sexual and violent content, players will take on the roles of Jason Duval and Lucía Caminos, a criminal couple with whom they can commit a multitude of crimes—murders, kidnappings, robberies and drug trafficking, among others—just as in previous editions.