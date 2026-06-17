Rex Heuermann, perpetrator of Gilgo Beach murders, sentenced to life in prison

Rex Heuermann, the perpetrator of the Gilgo Beach murders, during a court hearing AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de junio, 2026

The perpetrator of the Gilgo Beach murders, Rex Heuermann, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, two months after pleading guilty.

Heuermann—a 62-year-old architect—was charged with kidnapping, torturing and murdering eight women between 1993 and 2010.

Subsequently, the perpetrator dismembered his victims’ bodies and scattered them around Gilgo Beach, an exclusive coastal area in New York state.

Following the discovery of biological remains on a road near Long Island between 2010 and 2011, authorities began investigating this case, which went on to become one of the most high-profile cases in recent years.

More than a decade later, in 2023, authorities in Suffolk County, N.Y., proceeded to arrest a suspect: a 59-year-old man named Rex Heuermann. The investigation continued until legal proceedings began against the now-convicted man.

After numerous hearings, Heuermann ultimately pleaded guilty to eight murders shortly before sentencing.