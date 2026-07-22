Tropical Storm Bertha threatens the Gulf Coast as flooding persists in the East

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de julio, 2026

Tropical Storm Bertha could cause isolated flash flooding, tropical storm conditions and coastal flooding along the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service.

The agency indicated that tropical storm and coastal flood warnings remain in effect from the southern tip of Alabama to the southeastern coast of Louisiana. It also noted that Bertha's outer bands could cause isolated to scattered flash floods in these areas over the next two days.

The report, issued at 4 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 22, states that Bertha will continue to move slowly westward along the central Gulf Coast.

Furthermore, the NWS warned of a significant flash flood event in the lower Mid-Atlantic region between Wednesday and Thursday. The most affected areas could extend from the Virginia coast to the Carolinas, where severe storms fueled by abundant moisture are expected.

There is also a possibility of severe weather in that region, including tornadoes and strong winds, although the agency estimates that their coverage and intensity will be less than those recorded on Tuesday.