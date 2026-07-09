Bonnie Tyler, singer of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' dies

Bonnie Tyler at a concert in Berlin, Germany, in 2023 dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2026

The artist Bonnie Tyler, known for her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" (1983), died Thursday at a hospital in Portugal at the age of 75.

Her family confirmed her death.

"Bonnie passed away unexpectedly last night at a hospital in Portugal due to the illness for which she was being treated," her loved ones reported.

Born in Wales in 1951, Tyler was one of the most widely heard voices of the 1970s and 1980s.

In addition to “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” the singer leaves behind a legacy of other hits such as "Holding Out for a Hero" (1984).

She represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with the song "Believe in Me."