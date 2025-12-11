Florida sues Starbucks for "unlawful" use of DEI policies to determine hiring and promotions

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de diciembre, 2025

Florida officially demanded a Starbucks for "unlawful" use of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies to determine hiring and promotions. As expressed by the Sunshine State attorney general, James Uthmeier, state employees deserve to be hired on "merit" and not because of race-related issues. He also remarked that his office will work to eliminate the DEI "at the root." The lawsuit was filed in Florida's Tenth Judicial District Circuit Court.

According to the suit, over the past five years, the popular coffee shop company implemented a series of programs that would violate the Florida Civil Rights Act. Specifically, it cites policies that favor certain racial groups, such as when determining promotions, hiring, and compensation, discriminating against others.

"Today I'm announcing that my office is suing Starbucks for using DEI policies that crossed the line into illegal race-based quotas. Starbucks made DEI more than a slogan. They turned it into a mandatory hiring and promotion system based on race. The coffee empire set numerical racial targets for their workforce, and they tied executive bonuses to those targets. That is brazen discrimination, and it is against the law. DEI can never be an excuse to violate someone's civil rights," the Florida attorney general said in a video posted on his social networks.

As for the local legislation referenced by Uthmeier, it mirrors federal civil rights protections, which also recognize "reverse discrimination" against non-minority groups as illegal.

"Every worker in our state deserves to be hired on merit, qualifications, and character, not race. Florida law protects that principle, and we will enforce it. My office will work to eliminate DEI root and branch. If a corporation weaponizes DEI to impose illegal racial quotas, Florida will hold them accountable," he added.

According to Uthmeier, who took office in February of this year, these policies have harmed Floridians, including a decrease in wages for those affected and loss of career development opportunities, among other things. Therefore, he asked the court to prohibit the company from discriminating on the basis of race again. In turn, he mentioned penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation, so that the total figure could amount to tens of millions of dollars. Finally, it noted the possibility of applying compensatory and punitive damages for the harm inflicted on employees.

Starbucks currently employs 381,000 people nationwide and operates 934 stores in Florida.