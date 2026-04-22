Democratic Congressman David Scott dies at 80

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de abril, 2026

Democratic Rep. David Scott (Georgia’s 13th Congressional District) died Wednesday at the age of 80. He was seeking re-election in May.

Scott made history by becoming the first African-American to become chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

The news was released by the Congressional Black Caucus. Its chairwoman, Representative Yvette Clarke (9th Congressional District of New York) informed the rest of the legislators.

The Democratic Party mourned Scott's death.

"Our caucus is heartbroken to hear about the passing of our colleague, Rep. David Scott. His commitment to the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and America's farmers was unparalleled. He will be dearly missed," wrote the House Democratic Caucus on X.

From the Republican Party also came reactions. House Speaker Mike Johnson mourned Scott's death and conveyed his condolences.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news of Rep. David Scott’s passing. For more than two decades, David faithfully served the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and spent the majority of his life in service to others. We are lifting up David’s wife Alfredia, his two daughters, and his grandchildren in prayer as they mourn," Johnson said.

Before serving in the House of Representatives, Scott was a representative and senator in the Georgia Congress for 28 years.