Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized amid ongoing questions about his health

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de junio, 2026

Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was admitted to a hospital this Sunday morning, according to a statement released by his office. “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” said his spokesperson, David Popp, without providing further details on the reason for the hospitalization or the conservative leader’s current condition.

The 84-year-old Republican from Kentucky has faced several health issues in recent years. In 2023, he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after a fall. Later that same year, he drew national attention when he momentarily froze while speaking during a press conference. Various reports also noted that he suffered several falls during that same period.

Last year, McConnell announced he would not seek reelection in 2026, ending a Senate career spanning more than four decades. His seat will be up for grabs in November, when Trump-backed Republican Rep. Andy Barr faces off against former Democratic state legislator Charles Booker. Reflecting on his departure from public life, McConnell stated last year that he will leave the Senate “with great hope in the Senate’s enduring strength as an institution. There are many reasons for pessimism, but the Senate’s strength is not one of them.”

First elected to the Senate in 1984, McConnell became one of the most influential figures in Republican politics after assuming the role of Republican majority leader in the upper chamber in 2015, later becoming the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history. During President Donald Trump, McConnell played a central role in advancing the administration’s judicial agenda, helping to confirm hundreds of federal judges. However, since stepping down from the Senate’s top leadership position, McConnell has increasingly distanced himself from Trump on several key issues.