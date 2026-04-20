Singer D4vid accused of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Image of singer D4vid, offered by authorities, after being accused of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez. AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de abril, 2026

Singer D4vid was charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager whose lifeless body was found inside a vehicle owned by the singer in September of last year.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman urged David Anthony Burke - D4vid's given name - to appear in court to face several charges - including murder - for the death of Rivas Hernandez.

A few days ago, D4vid was arrested during an operation conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Robbery-Homicide Division and the Gang and Drug Trafficking Division.

He was promptly transferred to police custody, where he remains in "detention without bail."

On September 8, 2025, authorities received a tip about a strong odor at a vehicle storage facility located in Hollywood. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of Rivas Hernandez in a car owned by D4vid.

Coroners said the victim could have been dead for some time, due to the advanced state of decomposition in which the body was found.