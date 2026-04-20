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Singer D4vid accused of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez

David Anthony Burke, the artist's birth name, was arrested a few days ago by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Image of singer D4vid, offered by authorities, after being accused of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Image of singer D4vid, offered by authorities, after being accused of murdering Celeste Rivas Hernandez.AFP.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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Singer D4vid was charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager whose lifeless body was found inside a vehicle owned by the singer in September of last year.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman urged David Anthony Burke - D4vid's given name - to appear in court to face several charges - including murder - for the death of Rivas Hernandez.

A few days ago, D4vid was arrested during an operation conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Robbery-Homicide Division and the Gang and Drug Trafficking Division.

He was promptly transferred to police custody, where he remains in "detention without bail."

On September 8, 2025, authorities received a tip about a strong odor at a vehicle storage facility located in Hollywood. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of Rivas Hernandez in a car owned by D4vid.

Coroners said the victim could have been dead for some time, due to the advanced state of decomposition in which the body was found.

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