Heavy rain and snowfall threaten the West as storms linger in Texas

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de abril, 2026

A weather system from the Pacific will set the tone for the weather in the country over the next few days, with heavy rain, significant snowfall in mountainous areas and marked temperature contrasts between the west and east.

According to the National Weather Center, precipitation will begin this Monday in northern and central California and spread Tuesday into the Pacific Northwest, the Great Basin and southern California regions. Coastal areas and the Sierra will concentrate the highest accumulations, with isolated flooding risk. In this last region, in addition, very heavy snowfalls are expected that could leave between 30 and 60 centimeters, especially during the day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the south of the country, a phenomenon will continue to generate storms from Florida to Texas. In the latter state, there is a risk of isolated flash flooding, first in the center on Monday and then toward the Gulf Coast on Tuesday.

The thermal outlook will also be uneven. An aloft ridge will push temperatures well above normal in the interior West and central Plains, with highs reaching 20-30 °C and even higher in some areas. However, the advancing Pacific system will bring a progressive drop in temperatures in the west starting Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain low In contrast, the east of the country will continue under the influence of cold air following the passage of a front over the weekend. Temperatures will remain low, especially in the Midwest and Northeast, where highs of between5 and 15 °C and possible morning frost are expected and have already prompted warnings in several regions.



Looking ahead to midweek, a general moderation in temperatures is forecast, although the episode of instability will remain active in several areas of the country.

On Sunday, flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recorded temporary delays after federal authorities decided to halt operations on the ground because of adverse weather conditions and poor visibility.

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Control System Command Center ordered the action at 8:15 a.m. April 19. As reported by the agency, the restriction would remain in place until 10:00, with a moderate probability that it would be extended. Finally, shortly after that time, the FAA confirmed the lifting of the suspension.