Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de abril, 2026

USA Rare Earth announced Monday the purchase of Brazilian company Serra Verde Group in a deal valued at approximately $2.8 billion, aiming to become a major player outside Asia in the production of rare earths.

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements indispensable for making permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronic devices, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The transaction, considered "strategic," will be financed with $300 million in cash and the issuance of about $126.8 million of new USA Rare Earth shares. It is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2026, after obtaining customary regulatory approvals.

The company agreed in January to a $1.6 billion debt and equity financing package with the U.S. government, while Serra Verde, privately owned, closed in February on a $565 million financing deal with Washington.

Pela Ema: The mine that could break the Chinese monopoly

Serra Verde operates the Pela Ema mine, located in the Brazilian state of Goiás, which is the only deposit outside Asia that produces on a large scale the four key rare earth magnetic elements, in addition to another such as yttrium. According to AFP, the company also has a long-term supply agreement for 100% of its production of these magnetic elements.

Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth, declared: "The acquisition of Serra Verde represents a transformational step in delivering on our ambition to build a global champion and the partner of choice in rare earth elements, oxides, metals and magnets." Humpton added that the Pela Ema mine is "a one-of-a-kind asset and the only producer outside Asia capable of supplying all four magnetic rare earths at scale."

USA Rare Earth's stock rose sharply on the New York Stock Exchange, posting gains of more than 14% shortly after the announcement.